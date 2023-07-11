Isolated rain chances overnight; Sunny skies this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re tracking isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight into early Wednesday morning.

Rain forecast (KTTC)

Rain chances increase throughout the overnight hours, the best chance of rain will be after 10 p.m. into early Wednesday morning. Rainfall amounts are expected to be isolated and minor.

Rainfall amounts (KTTC)

Rainfall amounts across SE MN and NE IA will sit around 0.10-0.50″ for most locations. Some isolated areas could exceed the half-inch mark if they’re LUCKY. Higher totals are expected to be south of Hwy-18 in northern Iowa.

Rain forecast ahead (KTTC)

Another round of isolated showers and storms will be possible Wednesday evening and overnight. We should get a break from the isolated storms on Thursday until Friday evening. Stray to isolated storms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening. Nothing appears to be widespread at this point, but some areas will see some much-needed rainfall again on Friday.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Dry conditions will settle in for the weekend with high temperatures in the lower 80s with sunny skies. High temperatures will remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

RAINFALL AMOUNTS FROM MONDAY:

Rainfall amounts from Monday (KTTC)

Isolated storms rolled through the region Monday evening. Some areas were able to pick up some nice rainfall amounts while others remained dry.

