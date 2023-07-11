A healthy diet for horses around the globe

Mary Hartman of StableFeed
Mary Hartman of StableFeed(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – What started in her kitchen, is now a full-blown business with the goal of reaching $1 million in sales this year. Mary Hartman has a love for animals, and when she saw her horses needed a better diet, she did some research and got into the kitchen.

Now she is helping horses around the globe. StableFeed is based out of Kasson. Hartman has a team of seven employees helping her grind, mix, make, package, market and ship her products to horses around the country and now world.

Hartman showed Kamie Roesler, with Midwest Access, around her processing location in Kasson on Tuesday.

The company’s focus is clean, nutraceutical foods with health giving properties. You can learn more about the products here: https://stablefeed.com/.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wade Gordon Jr.
Rochester Police investigating missing Rochester man
Rochester man taken to hospital after crashing into Chick-fil-A
Rochester man taken to hospital after crashing into Chick-fil-A
RST reinstates third daily flight to and from MSP
Rochester International Airport reinstates third daily flight to and from MSP
Chatfield man seriously injured after trapped under tree
Chatfield man seriously injured after trapped under tree
ST. PAUL, MN
MN Dept. of Revenue uncovers $352M error in recently adopted tax bill

Latest News

FILE - Andrea Evans is seen at the 2019 Daytime Programming Peer Group Celebration on...
Soap star Andrea Evans dies at 66, reports say
Bike Rack
Temporary bike racks available from City of Rochester
Seven Stories with Sibley - Part 1
Sal Vulcano
Comedian Sal Vulcano to perform at Mayo Civic Center