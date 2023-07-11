A healthy diet for horses around the globe

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – What started in her kitchen, is now a full-blown business with the goal of reaching $1 million in sales this year. Mary Hartman has a love for animals, and when she saw her horses needed a better diet, she did some research and got into the kitchen.

Now she is helping horses around the globe. StableFeed is based out of Kasson. Hartman has a team of seven employees helping her grind, mix, make, package, market and ship her products to horses around the country and now world.

Hartman showed Kamie Roesler, with Midwest Access, around her processing location in Kasson on Tuesday.

The company’s focus is clean, nutraceutical foods with health giving properties. You can learn more about the products here: https://stablefeed.com/.

