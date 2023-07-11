Gov. Walz announces Pheasant Hunting Opener to be held in Owatonna

OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz announced Tuesday that Owatonna and Steele County will host the 11th annual Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener this fall.

The event will be held on Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14.

“As a life-long hunter and Pheasants Forever member, I look forward to celebrating one of my favorite Minnesota traditions in Owatonna and Steele County this fall. The pheasant opener is an opportunity to celebrate the best of Minnesota – getting outdoors during a crisp Minnesota fall, spending time with friends and family, and taking full advantage of our natural resources and outdoor recreational opportunities. Thank you to Owatonna and Steele County for hosting!”

The Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener will showcase the many hunting, recreational, and community opportunities that Owatonna and Steele County have to offer, including more than 2,000 acres of state-managed public hunting land in Steele County.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.