Gov. Walz announces Pheasant Hunting Opener to be held in Owatonna

Gov. Walz announces Pheasant Hunting Opener to be held in Owatonna
Gov. Walz announces Pheasant Hunting Opener to be held in Owatonna(News Watch)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz announced Tuesday that Owatonna and Steele County will host the 11th annual Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener this fall.

The event will be held on Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14.

“As a life-long hunter and Pheasants Forever member, I look forward to celebrating one of my favorite Minnesota traditions in Owatonna and Steele County this fall. The pheasant opener is an opportunity to celebrate the best of Minnesota – getting outdoors during a crisp Minnesota fall, spending time with friends and family, and taking full advantage of our natural resources and outdoor recreational opportunities. Thank you to Owatonna and Steele County for hosting!”

Governor Walz

The Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener will showcase the many hunting, recreational, and community opportunities that Owatonna and Steele County have to offer, including more than 2,000 acres of state-managed public hunting land in Steele County.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wade Gordon Jr.
Rochester Police investigating missing Rochester man
Rochester man taken to hospital after crashing into Chick-fil-A
Rochester man taken to hospital after crashing into Chick-fil-A
RST reinstates third daily flight to and from MSP
Rochester International Airport reinstates third daily flight to and from MSP
Chatfield man seriously injured after trapped under tree
Chatfield man seriously injured after trapped under tree
ST. PAUL, MN
MN Dept. of Revenue uncovers $352M error in recently adopted tax bill

Latest News

Mary Hartman of StableFeed
A healthy diet for horses around the globe
A healthy diet for horses around the globe
A healthy diet for horses around the globe
KTTC through the years :1963-1972
KTTC through the years 1963-1972