Comfortable weather today; isolated showers and thunderstorms ahead this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cooler, drier air is flowing into the region today on the heels of the cold front that swept through the area last night, producing thunderstorms in our area. After a Monday that featured high temperatures in the upper 80s, we’re enjoying readings in the upper 70s this afternoon, or about ten degrees cooler than yesterday. That’s even a few degrees below the seasonal average. The humidity has also dropped off a bit and will remain crisp and comfortable for the next day or so. A light north breeze will continue to draw in that dry air for the rest of our Tuesday.

After we enjoy a quiet afternoon of mild filtered sunshine, a few isolated showers will develop in the evening. Some thunder is possible later in the night. (KTTC)

There will be a chance of sparse, isolated showers in the evening. (KTTC)

A storm system from the Plains will brush past our area tonight, bringing isolated showers starting in the evening hours. At first, a few spotty showers will be possible. Later in the night, scattered thunderstorms can be expected, especially southeast of Rochester. A few strong storms will be possible in north Iowa, impacting Mason City and some locations to the southwest after midnight. Strong wind gusts and large hail will be possible. However, the much greater threat will be to the southwest of our area overall. Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 50s with a light easterly breeze.

There will be a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight, especially in north Iowa. (KTTC)

After a few isolated thunderstorms exit the area in the morning hours Wednesday, another round of isolated thunderstorms is expected to redevelop in the late afternoon. We’ll have partly sunny skies during the day with high temperatures in the upper 70s and a light easterly breeze.

There will be chances of isolated showers and thunderstorms over the next few days. (KTTC)

Our rainfall deficit is officially more than five inches since the beginning of summer. (KTTC)

There will be a chance of isolated showers and a few thunderstorms late in the day Thursday and early Friday. Expect partly sunny skies during the bulk of that time frame, though, and high temperatures will be in the low 80s.

High temps will be in the upper 70s and low 80s this week with chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms over the next few days. (KTTC)

Aside from a slight chance of spotty thunderstorms on Saturday, we’ll enjoy sunny skies over the weekend and high temperatures will be in the low 80s.

High temps will be seasonably warm all week. Warmer temps are expected later next week. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Tuesday, July 11, 2023. We have a bright and pleasant day ahead of us with temperatures in the upper 70s. There will be isolated showers and a few thunderstorms tonight with isolated storms possible each of the next few days. High temperatures will be there for 70s and low 80s throughout the week. #kttcwx #weatherman #weather #minnesota ♬ Something's Always Wrong - Toad The Wet Sprocket

