Comedian Sal Vulcano to perform at Mayo Civic Center

Sal Vulcano
Sal Vulcano(Mayo Civic Center)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Comedian Sal Vulcano is coming to the Mayo Civic Center in November.

He will be performing at Mayo Civic Center on Saturday, November 18 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14, 2023 at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office and Ticketmaster.com.

Sal Vulcano is best known for creating and starring in truTV’s long-running hit “Impractical Jokers,” and for “The Misery Index” on TBS.

In addition to performing as part of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe to sold-out arenas, Sal founded the No Presh Network in 2020, hosting “Hey Babe!” and “Taste Buds” podcasts.

