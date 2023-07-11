Comedian Sal Vulcano to perform at Mayo Civic Center
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Comedian Sal Vulcano is coming to the Mayo Civic Center in November.
He will be performing at Mayo Civic Center on Saturday, November 18 at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14, 2023 at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office and Ticketmaster.com.
Sal Vulcano is best known for creating and starring in truTV’s long-running hit “Impractical Jokers,” and for “The Misery Index” on TBS.
In addition to performing as part of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe to sold-out arenas, Sal founded the No Presh Network in 2020, hosting “Hey Babe!” and “Taste Buds” podcasts.
