After less than 3 years, McDonald’s is getting rid of its McCafé bakery lineup

McDonald's is getting rid of these sweet menu items.
McDonald's is getting rid of these sweet menu items.(McDonald's)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s is scrapping baked goods from its menu less than three years after debuting the items.

The McCafé bakery lineup consists of apple fritters, blueberry muffins and cinnamon rolls.

The fast food company said the lineup will be phased out beginning this month.

McDonald’s hinted that perhaps the items weren’t selling as strongly as before, saying the team is always listening to their fans.

The fast food giant rolled out the bakery lineup in October 2020 when the chain was reportedly struggling against new competitors and adjusting to customers working from home.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wade Gordon Jr.
Rochester Police investigating missing Rochester man
Rochester man taken to hospital after crashing into Chick-fil-A
Rochester man taken to hospital after crashing into Chick-fil-A
RST reinstates third daily flight to and from MSP
Rochester International Airport reinstates third daily flight to and from MSP
Chatfield man seriously injured after trapped under tree
Chatfield man seriously injured after trapped under tree
ST. PAUL, MN
MN Dept. of Revenue uncovers $352M error in recently adopted tax bill

Latest News

Mary Hartman of StableFeed
A healthy diet for horses around the globe
A healthy diet for horses around the globe
A healthy diet for horses around the globe
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks to journalists during a joint press conference...
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine’s membership, a position that disappointed Zelenskyy
Michael Burham is being sought after escaping from a Pennsylvania jail days ago, police said.
Police: Items believed connected to jail escapee still being found; reward increases