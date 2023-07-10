Very warm with evening thunderstorm chances today; Seasonably warm days are ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the week on a very warm note as sunshine combined with a southwest breeze will help temperatures soar into the upper 80s across the area. This warm air mass will build northward ahead of a cold front approaching from the northwest. Expect a mostly sunny sky throughout the day with high temperatures close to 90 degrees by the day’s end. That southwest breeze will gust beyond 20 miles per hour at times, stirring the air and pulling in the very warm air.

Isolated thunderstorms will develop just to our northwest this evening just ahead of that front. The storm activity will build and rumble through the area from around 7 PM or 8 PM until just after midnight. A few of those evening thunderstorms may become strong with damaging wind gusts as the primary threat, although large hail and some downpours of rain will also be possible. Under partly cloudy skies, overnight lows will be in the mid-50s with a diminishing northwest breeze.

Tuesday will start out as a sunny day, but once again, clouds will thicken in the afternoon as a disturbance from the west brings very isolated showers into the area later in the day. A few thunderstorms will be possible in the evening and overnight hours. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-70s with a light north breeze.

A couple of rounds of showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday, some early in the morning and some in the late afternoon and evening. A couple of those late afternoon storms may become strong to severe, with hail and strong wind gusts possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with an easterly breeze.

There will be a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms late Thursday with another chance Friday afternoon and evening. With partly sunny skies in the area, high temperatures will be around 80 degrees to round out the week.

Expect bright sunshine and high temperatures around 80 degrees over the weekend. There will be a chance for a stray thunderstorm or two on Sunday.

