A toasty start to the week; Evening thunderstorms possible

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Very warm sunshine and a southwest breeze are working together to boost our temperatures today as we experience the warmest afternoon of the week. This warm air mass is building northward ahead of a cold front approaching from the northwest. Expect a mostly sunny sky for the rest of the day with high temperatures close to 90 degrees. That southwest breeze will gust beyond 20 miles per hour at times as it tries to stir the air.

There will be a chance of isolated thunderstorms after 6PM. Highs will be in the upper 80s today. (KTTC)

There will be a chance of thunderstorms this evening. (KTTC)

Isolated thunderstorms will develop just to our northwest this evening just ahead of that front. The storm activity will build and rumble through the area from around 6 PM or 7 PM until just after midnight. A few of those evening thunderstorms may become strong with damaging wind gusts as the primary threat, although large hail and some downpours of rain will also be possible. Under partly cloudy skies, overnight lows will be in the mid-50s with a diminishing northwest breeze.

Thunderstorms this evening may produce large hail and damaging wind gusts as they move along an approaching cold front. (KTTC)

Tuesday will start out as a sunny day, but once again, clouds will thicken in the afternoon as a disturbance from the west brings very isolated showers into the area later in the day. A few thunderstorms will be possible in the evening and overnight hours. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-70s with a light north breeze.

There will be a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms just about every day this week. (KTTC)

A couple of rounds of showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday, some early in the morning and some in the late afternoon and evening. A couple of those late afternoon storms may become strong to severe, with hail and strong wind gusts possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with an easterly breeze.

There will be a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms late Thursday with another chance Friday afternoon and evening. With partly sunny skies in the area, high temperatures will be around 80 degrees to round out the week.

High temps will be seasonably warm and typical for mid-summer in the coming days with isolated thunderstorms in the area. (KTTC)

Expect bright sunshine and high temperatures around 80 degrees over the weekend. There will be a chance for a stray thunderstorm or two on Sunday.

Temps will be seasonably warm this week and then slightly warmer than average during the upcoming week. (KTTC)

