Rochester International Airport reinstates third daily flight to and from MSP

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester International Airport (RST) announced Monday the Delta Air Lines’ restoration of a third daily flight to and from Minneapolis-Saint Paul Airport (MSP).

According to RST, this daily air service will offer passengers additional options and ease of travel, resulting in decreased layover times and increased connecting flight options at convenient times when coupled with the two existing Delta flights to MSP.

Departure Arrival Minneapolis at 4:35 p.m. Rochester at 5:21 p.m. Rochester at 6:06 p.m. Minneapolis at 7:09 p.m.

The additional service is scheduled to begin September 5th.

Tickets went on sale starting Saturday, July 8 at www.delta.com.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.