Rochester Police investigating missing Rochester man

Wade Gordon Jr.
Wade Gordon Jr.(family of Wade Gordon Jr.)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) is investigating a missing man in the Byron and Rochester area.

According to RPD, 39-year-old Wade Gordon Jr. of Rochester was last seen leaving his job in Byron at Ornua Ingredients on July 7 around 2 a.m.

He was reported missing on July 8 by the mother of his children. She said it was unlike him to go off the radar and their family is concerned for his safety.

Gordon is described as a white man, 5′10″, 155 lbs, brown hair and green eyes.

His vehicle was located at Ornua Ingredients with no personal belongings inside.

If you have any information, you can contact RPD at 507-328-6800.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electronic Pull Tab
Minnesota law to prohibit ‘open all’ feature in electronic pull tabs
Small farm branches into other business opportunities.
Dexter farm expands business, opens new farm stand
Dover man seriously injured after tree falls on him
Chatfield man seriously injured after tree falls on him in Dover
Storm Outlook
Upper 80s and storm chances return Monday
17th annual Soberfest in Kasson, Minnesota.
Local drug courts host 17th annual Sober Fest in Kasson

Latest News

Rochester man taken to hospital after crashing into Chick-fil-A
Rochester man taken to hospital after crashing into Chick-fil-A
Chatfield man seriously injured after trapped under tree
Chatfield man seriously injured after trapped under tree
RST reinstates third daily flight to and from MSP
Rochester International Airport reinstates third daily flight to and from MSP
No injuries reported in Albert Lea house fire
No injuries reported in Albert Lea house fire