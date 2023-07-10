Rochester man taken to hospital after crashing into Chick-fil-A

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man was taken to Mayo Clinic by ambulance early Saturday afternoon after he crashed into the Chick-fil-A restaurant.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the 75-year-old man had just put in an order, when his car lurched forward.

When his motor revved, police say the man took his feet off the brake and gas pedal and that’s when the car went over the curb and struck the south side of the building.

Police say some bricks were cracked and there is a hole in the building that is being repaired.

The man was taken by Mayo Clinic ambulance to be treated for minor injuries.

