ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Summer is a busy time on our roads, especially when driving through work construction zones.

Mike Dougherty of the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) joined host Tom Overlie on Monday, to remind us of some safety tips during this time.

If you would like more tips and info, you can contact MnDOT here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.