Listening to America: Suicide

By Peter Zampa
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In “Listening to America” Peter Zampa travels the country, asking people about the issues that matter to them. Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. Across the country, tens of thousands of people complete suicide every year. In this weeks’ piece, Peter goes to Wyoming and speaks with parents who lost their to son to suicide, and are using their grief to change the lives of other people who are struggling. He also visits an organization that offers intervention and resources to people who need mental health assistance and provides support to those impacted by suicide.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wade Gordon Jr.
Rochester Police investigating missing Rochester man
Rochester man taken to hospital after crashing into Chick-fil-A
Rochester man taken to hospital after crashing into Chick-fil-A
Chatfield man seriously injured after trapped under tree
Chatfield man seriously injured after trapped under tree
RST reinstates third daily flight to and from MSP
Rochester International Airport reinstates third daily flight to and from MSP
Electronic Pull Tab
Minnesota law to prohibit ‘open all’ feature in electronic pull tabs

Latest News

FILE - The Rikers Island jail complex stands with the Manhattan skyline in the background on...
New York City should be held in contempt over conditions in Rikers Island jail, federal monitor says
Gift of Life Golf Tournament
Gift of Life’s Annual Golf Tournament held on Monday
Sea turtles are protected by the Endangered Species Act. Punishments for destruction of sea...
Nesting sea turtle dies after being hit by vehicle, officials say
This photo provided by law enforcement shows Eric Abril.
Northern California homicide suspect who fled a hospital is captured a day after his escape
FILE - A voter drops his ballot in a drop box at Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation...
Deep partisanship will be on display as Congress releases competing voting bills