Isolated strong storms possible tonight

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We saw a beautiful start to the work week with sunshine and hot temperatures Monday, but there is a threat for strong to severe storms later in the evening. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa after 7 pm until 11 pm. Strong winds and hail will be the primary threats with frequent lightning and heavy rain in thunderstorms. The better threat for severe storms will be to our southwest, in western Iowa, and to our northeast, in Wisconsin.

Storm outlook (KTTC)

Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-50s with southwest winds at 10-15 mph. Clouds will gradually clear as storms exit our area.

Upcoming rain chances (KTTC)

Seasonal and sunny conditions are in store for Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Another chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms is possible late in the afternoon and evening. Additional isolated shower and thunderstorm chances are possible through the end of the week. Rainfall amounts are expected to remain under 0.50″ through the end of the work week.

Temperatures will be rather seasonal this week in the upper 70s to low 80s. The weekend is shaping up to be pleasant with mainly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures.

