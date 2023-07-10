Grizzlies Head Coach Chris Ratzloff Takes Coaching Job with Chippewa Steel in NAHL

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s an end of an era for the Rochester Grizzlies as the team announced on Friday, Head Coach Chris Ratzloff is moving on to a Head Coach/General Manager position with the Chippewa Steel in the NAHL.

The second head coach in Grizzlies history, Ratzloff spent four seasons at the helm. He led the team to the franchise’s first Fraser Cup win in the 2021-22 season, three Central Division titles and two Fraser Cup Finals. The Grizzlies went 142-28-10 with him as Head Coach.

Ratzloff for his efforts was named NA3HL Coach of the Year twice, in the 2021-21 season and 2021-22 season. Though all that success and hardware is not what he’s most proud of.

“It’s the way that people look at us for a place to develop players and move players on, I think that’s the most thing. The championships and the wins are awesome, but I think it’s the eight guys that we had playing in the North American League last year and all the guys that we’ve sent to college. I think that’s the thing I’m most proud of,” Ratzloff said.

A Rochester native and John Marshall alum, he’s brought a lot of success to the area.

“It’s kind of full circle for me, I had the opportunity to play for the Mustangs when they were here before they moved so I played my junior hockey for one year here before going to Des Moines. Then to be able to come back and give back to the community and to the players that are going through that journey right now I think that’s something that’s pretty special.”

Ratzloff takes over for former Grizzlies Head Coach Casey Mignone in Chippewa. The Steel made its first Robertson Cup playoff appearance last season going 31-27-5.

In a release, the Grizzlies said the team has identified its next Head Coach with an announcement to be made in the coming days.

