Gift of Life’s Annual Golf Tournament held on Monday

Gift of Life Golf Tournament
Gift of Life Golf Tournament(KTTC)
By Eric Min
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Gift of Life Transplant House held their annual Golf Tournament on Monday morning and afternoon.

The fundraising golf tournament took place at the Rochester Golf & Country Club. This is their 39th annual tournament that first started in 1984. It is typically held on the 2nd Monday of July.

The tournament was held with a double shotgun start -- one in the morning from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and another in the afternoon from 1:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Gift of Life Executive Director Mary Wilder said about 187 people joined the event.

A VIP cocktail hour and awards dinner will follow from 5:30 - 8 p.m.

The dinner will feature a 15-year-old heart transplant recipient as a guest speaker. He received his transplant when he was only 10 months old.

Gift of Life Transplant House has provided homes for transplant patients and their caregivers for over 35 years.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wade Gordon Jr.
Rochester Police investigating missing Rochester man
Rochester man taken to hospital after crashing into Chick-fil-A
Rochester man taken to hospital after crashing into Chick-fil-A
Chatfield man seriously injured after trapped under tree
Chatfield man seriously injured after trapped under tree
RST reinstates third daily flight to and from MSP
Rochester International Airport reinstates third daily flight to and from MSP
Electronic Pull Tab
Minnesota law to prohibit ‘open all’ feature in electronic pull tabs

Latest News

MnDot discusses work zone safety
MnDOT discusses safe travel behavior on Midwest Access
7th annual Fins and Films
Fins and Films classic car show is back!
48th Street SW Intersection Roundabout Construction
Construction started for roundabout at 48th Street SW and Commercial Drive SW intersection
Rochester man taken to hospital after crashing into Chick-fil-A
Rochester man taken to hospital after crashing into Chick-fil-A