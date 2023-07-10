Gift of Life’s Annual Golf Tournament held on Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Gift of Life Transplant House held their annual Golf Tournament on Monday morning and afternoon.

The fundraising golf tournament took place at the Rochester Golf & Country Club. This is their 39th annual tournament that first started in 1984. It is typically held on the 2nd Monday of July.

The tournament was held with a double shotgun start -- one in the morning from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and another in the afternoon from 1:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Gift of Life Executive Director Mary Wilder said about 187 people joined the event.

A VIP cocktail hour and awards dinner will follow from 5:30 - 8 p.m.

The dinner will feature a 15-year-old heart transplant recipient as a guest speaker. He received his transplant when he was only 10 months old.

Gift of Life Transplant House has provided homes for transplant patients and their caregivers for over 35 years.

