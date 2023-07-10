Fins and Films classic car show is back!
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) – The 7th annual Fins and Films returns to historic Downtown Spring Valley July 14th - July 15th.
Organizers Doc Shipton and Stephanie Bowe joins us on Midwest Access to discuss this free event that features a classic car show, live music, pin-up contest, and a drive-in movie.
For info about the event, you can visit their Facebook page here.
