Fins and Films classic car show is back!

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) – The 7th annual Fins and Films returns to historic Downtown Spring Valley July 14th - July 15th.

Organizers Doc Shipton and Stephanie Bowe joins us on Midwest Access to discuss this free event that features a classic car show, live music, pin-up contest, and a drive-in movie.

For info about the event, you can visit their Facebook page here.

