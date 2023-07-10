Dexter farm expands business, opens new farm stand

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – What started out as a small farm outside of the small town of Dexter growing produce, has now expanded in many directions.

One direction the Orpington Acres headed was creating a farm stand outside of Peace Church in Rochester every Sunday during the summer months.

The owners bake and can most of its items, but there are also some personalized gifts.

“When we started the market and when we started our vegetables. We didn’t know where we were going to sell them yet, so they helped us out by doing so we’ve done it every year now it’s kind of started to catch on,” owner Christine Hayek said. “We get a lot of people from around, walking around silver lake and people from the church.”

The stand got its start when some church members offered its parking lot to the farm. Sunday was the first weekend of the season. The stand is open every Sunday from 10 a.m. until noon.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.