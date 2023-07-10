Dexter farm expands business, opens new farm stand

Small farm branches into other business opportunities.
Small farm branches into other business opportunities.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – What started out as a small farm outside of the small town of Dexter growing produce, has now expanded in many directions.

One direction the Orpington Acres headed was creating a farm stand outside of Peace Church in Rochester every Sunday during the summer months.

The owners bake and can most of its items, but there are also some personalized gifts.

“When we started the market and when we started our vegetables. We didn’t know where we were going to sell them yet, so they helped us out by doing so we’ve done it every year now it’s kind of started to catch on,” owner Christine Hayek said. “We get a lot of people from around, walking around silver lake and people from the church.”

The stand got its start when some church members offered its parking lot to the farm. Sunday was the first weekend of the season. The stand is open every Sunday from 10 a.m. until noon.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dover man seriously injured after tree falls on him
Chatfield man seriously injured after tree falls on him in Dover
Blondies Butcher Shop
Chopping it up at Blondies Butcher Shop
Electronic Pull Tab
Minnesota law to prohibit ‘open all’ feature in electronic pull tabs
Midwest Access visits the Gunderson House
Albert Lea man faces homicide charges in death of child
Albert Lea man faces homicide charges in death of child

Latest News

Showing off for a good cause.
Drifters Car Show raises money for nonprofits
17th annual Soberfest in Kasson, Minnesota.
Local drug courts host 17th annual Sober Fest in Kasson
Downtown Rochester receives some SPARK.
Downtown Rochester recieves some SPARK
Blondies Butcher Shop
Chopping it up at Blondies Butcher Shop