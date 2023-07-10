Construction started for roundabout at 48th Street SW and Commercial Drive SW intersection

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Construction for a roundabout at the intersection of 48th Street SW and Commercial Drive SW in Rochester began on Monday morning.

City crews say all parts of the intersection will have at least one travel lane open during the road work.

The open lanes will shift during different phases of the project. Stop signs will be in place for traffic control.

Officials say the construction is expected to be finished by October 31st.

