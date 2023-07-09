Upper 80s and storm chances return Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A quiet and mild night is ahead for the region with mainly clear skies. Overnight temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s with breezy southwest winds at 10-20 mph.

Storm Outlook (KTTC)

Hot and humid conditions return for the start of the work week Monday as afternoon temperatures soar into the upper 80s. Dew points are expected to be in the 60s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 15-20 mph. Our next chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives Monday evening after 6 pm as a line of isolated storms moves along a cold front. A few storms could become strong to severe with gusty winds and small hail the main hazards. At this point in time, the better threat for severe storms is expected to stay to our northeast in western and northeastern Wisconsin. Be sure to stay weather aware.

Cooler, more seasonal conditions return Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s and mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the north at 5-10 mph. Similar temperatures are expected Wednesday with partly sunny skies. Another chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms is possible.

Rainfall amounts (KTTC)

Temperatures settle into the upper 70s and low 80s for the late week with additional stray to isolated rain chances. Between Monday and Friday, only 0.20″ to 0.50″ of rainfall is expected between these periodic rain chances.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

