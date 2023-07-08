Pilot makes emergency landing on road in Minneapolis suburb after getting oil pressure warning

A small plane made an emergency landing on a road in a Minneapolis suburb Saturday after experiencing a mechanical problem not long after takeoff
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — A small plane made an emergency landing on a road in a Minneapolis suburb Saturday after experiencing a mechanical problem shortly after takeoff.

Blaine Police said the pilot received an alert about low oil pressure after he took off from an airport in Cambridge, which is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Blaine.

Initially, the pilot planned to divert to the Anoka-Blaine Airport but instead he landed the Cessna 172 on 125th Avenue Northeast near Legacy Creek Parkway just before 2 p.m. He had originally been planning to fly to Eden Prairie on the southwest side of the metro area.

Police said no one was injured and the plane was not damaged in the landing. The pilot had 13 years of flying experience and was the only person on the plane.

