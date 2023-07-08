Man shoots, kills 2 men trying to rob him at ATM, police say

According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.
According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.(KSAT via CNN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say a man shot and killed two people who were reportedly trying to rob him.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the shooting happened Friday afternoon at a Chase Bank about 15 minutes from the downtown area.

Police said a man drove up to an ATM to withdraw money and saw two people approach him who he believed were trying to rob him. The man then shot and killed the two men.

“It was a robbery that didn’t go well for the robbers,” said San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

Police said everyone involved is believed to be in their 20s.

According to McManus, the shooting remains under investigation without any immediate charges being filed.

“They’re going to interview him [the victim] further. Right now, we’re looking at he’s the victim of a robbery and was acting in self-defense,” McManus said.

Authorities did not immediately identify the victim, or the men killed.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene on County Road 34.
Sheriff: Alcohol may have been a factor in Dodge County head-on crash
Search and Rescue efforts in Hager City
Authorities identify three swimmers pulled from Mississippi River
Dover man seriously injured after tree falls on him
Chatfield man seriously injured after tree falls on him in Dover
Crash scene on County Road 34.
Crash investigation in Dodge County
Mason City Police Department
Mason City Police Department releases details on human remains found

Latest News

A falling bullet struck a toddler in the leg after a fireworks show in Oregon.
Falling bullet hits toddler after Fourth of July fireworks show, police say
An 86-year-old New York City man was fatally shot and at least two others were seriously...
Man on scooter shoots randomly in NYC, police say, killing an 86-year-old and wounding 2 others
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his economic agenda at Flex LTD, Thursday, July 6,...
Biden is heading to Europe. A king and a war are on his agenda
FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring...
US soccer star Megan Rapinoe announces she’ll retire after the NWSL season
FILE - The six plane occupants were pronounced dead on scene shortly after authorities found...
Six killed when small plane crashes, bursts into flames in field near Southern California airport