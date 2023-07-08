Local drug courts host 17th annual Sober Fest in Kasson

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday was an opportunity for many to have fun with their friends and family, while also giving thanks to the ones that helped them find the road to recovery.

This was the 17th annual Sober Fest in Kasson. Drug courts from around the area like Olmsted, Dodge, Winona Counties and many more came together to have a fun afternoon celebrating sobriety.

“I love my life sober, if it wasn’t for drug court and everything, I probably wouldn’t have managed to get there,” Dodge County drug court participant Brandie Kilgore explained.

To celebrate there was a kickball game, lunch and more activities.

