Local drug courts host 17th annual Sober Fest in Kasson

17th annual Soberfest in Kasson, Minnesota.
17th annual Soberfest in Kasson, Minnesota.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday was an opportunity for many to have fun with their friends and family, while also giving thanks to the ones that helped them find the road to recovery.

This was the 17th annual Sober Fest in Kasson. Drug courts from around the area like Olmsted, Dodge, Winona Counties and many more came together to have a fun afternoon celebrating sobriety.

“I love my life sober, if it wasn’t for drug court and everything, I probably wouldn’t have managed to get there,” Dodge County drug court participant Brandie Kilgore explained.

To celebrate there was a kickball game, lunch and more activities.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene on County Road 34.
Sheriff: Alcohol may have been a factor in Dodge County head-on crash
Search and Rescue efforts in Hager City
Authorities identify three swimmers pulled from Mississippi River
Dover man seriously injured after tree falls on him
Chatfield man seriously injured after tree falls on him in Dover
Crash scene on County Road 34.
Crash investigation in Dodge County
Mason City Police Department
Mason City Police Department releases details on human remains found

Latest News

Showing off for a good cause.
Drifters Car Show raises money for nonprofits
Downtown Rochester receives some SPARK.
Downtown Rochester recieves some SPARK
Blondies Butcher Shop
Chopping it up at Blondies Butcher Shop
Iowa Democrats and Republicans will hold precinct caucuses Monday night ahead of the 2022...
Iowa GOP announces 2024 caucus date