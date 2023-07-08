Iowa GOP announces 2024 caucus date

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTTC) – The State Central Committee of the Republican Party of Iowa met Saturday to officially set the date for the 2023 Republican Iowa caucus.

The committee unanimously voted to hold the upcoming presidential caucus on January 15, 2024.

After our state legislature and governor took needed action earlier this year to preempt Iowa Democrats’ plans to derail the Iowa Caucus by running a de facto primary election instead, we are also proud to affirm that Iowa will continue to honor our half-century-old promises to the other carveout states.

This will be the earliest start of the presidential nominating process since 2012.

