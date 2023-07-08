Drifters Car Show raises money for nonprofits

Published: Jul. 8, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The second-annual Drifters Car Show kicked Saturday at the History Center of Olmsted County.

Car lovers from all over the Rochester area brought their vintage cars to show off, some were evening in the running for best in show.

While they might have been showing off a little, the car show was in efforts to raise money for local nonprofit organizations.

“This is our second year, we’re here to raise money for charity and to have fun with cars,” president of the Drifters Car Club Lloyd Fritsvold said. “We want to keep it local and we’re always open to new charities that need money, let us know and we can put you on our list.”

Last year, the car show raised more than $5,000 for local nonprofits.

