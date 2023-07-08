Downtown Rochester recieves some SPARK

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday kicked off a free outdoor learning series in downtown Rochester, hosted by SPARK Children’s Museum.

For the next six Saturdays, kids and adults can participate in nature scavenger hunts, art projects, obstacle courses and more at Central Park in the heart of downtown.

The goal is promote being active in nature and provide interactive experiences for the whole family. The event runs every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., through August 12.

