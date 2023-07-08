Beautiful weekend weather continues; Limited rain chances next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Following a beautiful start to the weekend, a quiet and cool evening is ahead for the region. Overnight temperatures will be cool in the low 50s with mainly clear skies. Winds will be light out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Sunday's forecast (KTTC)

More beautiful weather is ahead for Sunday with mainly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Winds will remain light out of the west at 5-10 mph.

A brief warm-up is expected Monday as afternoon highs climb into the mid-80s. Mostly to partly sunny skies are expected throughout the day with breezy southwest winds at 15-25 mph. The evening could see a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be on the strong side with strong wind and hail possible.

Upcoming rain chances (KTTC)

Temperatures cool back into the mid and upper 70s for the midweek with partly sunny skies. Another chance for isolated showers is possible Wednesday. With how limited our rainfall will be throughout the upcoming week, little accumulating rainfall is expected. Current model guidance indicated southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa could see 0.10″ up to 0.40″ of rain by the end of Wednesday.

Rainfall forecast (KTTC)

Sunny and seasonal temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s are expected to settle in for the late week and weekend.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.