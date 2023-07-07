Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office sees increase in felony level crimes

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KTTC) – The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that it has seen an increase in felony level crimes, and large scale drugs and narcotics cases.

The amount of search warrants have also doubled as a result of the increase in other crimes.

Below are the numbers and statistics so far this year from January through June compared to last year.

January-June 2022January-June 2023
Calls for Service4,3184,575
Search Warrants2550
Charges Filed122196
Felony Charges2652
Traffic Citations9987
Traffics Written Warnings8878
Accident Reports109100
Inmates Booked161173
Civil Papers195180
K9 Searches1841
Marijuana Seized74 grams97 grams
Methamphetamine Seized2 grams5,089 grams
Fentanyl Seized0 grams5 grams
Psilocybin Seized0 grams1 gram

