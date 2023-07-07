Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office sees increase in felony level crimes
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KTTC) – The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that it has seen an increase in felony level crimes, and large scale drugs and narcotics cases.
The amount of search warrants have also doubled as a result of the increase in other crimes.
Below are the numbers and statistics so far this year from January through June compared to last year.
|January-June 2022
|January-June 2023
|Calls for Service
|4,318
|4,575
|Search Warrants
|25
|50
|Charges Filed
|122
|196
|Felony Charges
|26
|52
|Traffic Citations
|99
|87
|Traffics Written Warnings
|88
|78
|Accident Reports
|109
|100
|Inmates Booked
|161
|173
|Civil Papers
|195
|180
|K9 Searches
|18
|41
|Marijuana Seized
|74 grams
|97 grams
|Methamphetamine Seized
|2 grams
|5,089 grams
|Fentanyl Seized
|0 grams
|5 grams
|Psilocybin Seized
|0 grams
|1 gram
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.