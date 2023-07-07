Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office sees increase in felony level crimes

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KTTC) – The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that it has seen an increase in felony level crimes, and large scale drugs and narcotics cases.

The amount of search warrants have also doubled as a result of the increase in other crimes.

Below are the numbers and statistics so far this year from January through June compared to last year.

January-June 2022 January-June 2023 Calls for Service 4,318 4,575 Search Warrants 25 50 Charges Filed 122 196 Felony Charges 26 52 Traffic Citations 99 87 Traffics Written Warnings 88 78 Accident Reports 109 100 Inmates Booked 161 173 Civil Papers 195 180 K9 Searches 18 41 Marijuana Seized 74 grams 97 grams Methamphetamine Seized 2 grams 5,089 grams Fentanyl Seized 0 grams 5 grams Psilocybin Seized 0 grams 1 gram

