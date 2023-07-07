‘We’ve just been living the good life’: 3-year-old beats brain cancer

A 3-year-old boy in Texas is back home after beating brain cancer. (Source: KCBD)
By Patricia Perry and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’DONNELL, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) – A 3-year-old boy in Texas is back home after beating brain cancer.

In October of last year, Kal Luke Mires had a seizure. Doctors found a brain tumor, and he went through a 20-hour brain surgery and months of chemo treatment.

Kal Luke was in and out of the hospital for seven months. His parents, Toby and Katy Mires, said they’re happy to see their son feeling well again.

“It was seven months I want to forget, but we saved his life and that’s what matters,” his mom said.

Now, Kal Luke has rung the cancer-free bell.

“He is completely free of anything, and he is in remission,” his mom said. “We’ve just been living the good life.”

Thanks to doctors and everyone who helped the family, residents of O’Donnell saw Kal Luke at a rodeo Thursday, Friday and Saturday night, doing what he loves – being a little cowboy.

“Good day for all of us to be back and be in front of the whole town, and have a healthy boy here with us,” Toby Mires said.

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search and Rescue efforts in Hager City
Authorities identify three swimmers pulled from Mississippi River
Cheap Charlie's closing in Rochester
Cheap Charlie’s owners announce they are selling
Mason City police investigating human remains found
An assault with a hammer occurred late Wednesday night at the grocery store.
Assault with hammer occurred at Cub Foods Wednesday night
Motorcycle vs. SUV accident
One person injured after motorcycle vs. SUV crash

Latest News

FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units during a visit...
US will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of new military aid package
Rochester man’s wallet stolen after leaving apartment window open
Rochester man’s wallet stolen after leaving apartment window open
A Los Angeles couple welcomed quadruplets just in time for the Fourth of July.
Couple celebrates Fourth of July by welcoming quadruplets
Dover man seriously injured after tree falls on him
Dover man seriously injured after tree falls on him
FILE - This photo shows rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Capitol rioter linked to Proud Boys gets 5 years in prison for pepper-spraying police