Stray showers tonight; Beautiful weekend ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some parts of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa could see a few raindrops this evening as stray to isolated rain showers pass through the area. However, the majority of us will stay dry all evening long and miss out on that rain chance. Overnight, clouds will slowly clear with cool temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be light out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Weekend outlook (KTTC)

A beautiful weekend is in store for the region with mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Dew points are expected to remain comfortable in the 50s.

Upcoming rain chances (KTTC)

Much of the week ahead is looking dry, but there are a few opportunities for rain chances. Stray to isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible late Monday evening with additional chances possible Wednesday and Friday. Rainfall amounts are looking rather limited the next week, some areas could see around 0.20″ to 0.80″ by midweek.

Rainfall forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures this next week will be more seasonal in the low to mid-80s Monday and Tuesday with mid to upper 70s for the late week.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

