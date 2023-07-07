Sparse shower chances; Seasonably mild temps this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Clouds are slowly thickening across the area as a storm system moves in from the west. A few isolated showers will be possible in the late afternoon and evening. The best chances for rainfall will be along and south of Interstate 90 from the late afternoon until just before midnight. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with a light southwest breeze.

The clouds will clear off later in the night with low temperatures in the low 50s and light west winds.

Our weekend will be bright and pleasant featuring abundant sunshine and slow warming trend. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds on Saturday with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s and a northwest breeze. A stray shower or two will be possible in the early evening. Sunday will be quite a bit sunnier with a light westerly breeze and high temperatures will be in the low 80s. That’s right on par with the kind of temperatures we normally experience in early July.

Of course, our current rainfall deficit for the summer season stands at nearly five inches at this point, so we’re scanning the horizon, looking for more rain chances and there may be a few in the upcoming week. Monday will be sunny and warm with a slight chance for a few evening stray showers and thunderstorms. There will also be chances on Tuesday and Wednesday of isolated thunderstorms. Another round of thunderstorms will be possible next Friday. Temperatures will reach the mid-80son Monday and the rest of the week will feature afternoon readings around 80 degrees.

In the latest Drought Monitor update issued Thursday, Rochester is now in Severe Drought while the majority of the local area is categorized in Moderate Drought. Unfortunately, the rainfall we’re expecting in the upcoming week doesn’t look like it will completely alleviate the drought conditions, but at least there are a few chances to put a dent in the growing rainfall deficit.

