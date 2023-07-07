‘Spark in Central Park’ outdoor learning series kicks off Saturday

By Kendall Schears
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –SPARK, the Children’s Museum of Rochester, and Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA) are partnering together to provide free, interactive outdoor play and learning.

For the next six Saturdays, kids and adults can do nature scavenger hunts, art projects, obstacles courses and more at Central Park in the heart of downtown.

The goal is to promote being active in nature and provide an interactive experience for the whole family.

The first learning session is Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

This exciting event runs through August 12.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search and Rescue efforts in Hager City
Authorities identify three swimmers pulled from Mississippi River
Cheap Charlie's closing in Rochester
Cheap Charlie’s to change ownership in Rochester
Mason City police investigating human remains found
An assault with a hammer occurred late Wednesday night at the grocery store.
Assault with hammer occurred at Cub Foods Wednesday night
Motorcycle vs. SUV accident
One person injured after motorcycle vs. SUV crash

Latest News

For the next 6 Saturdays, kids and adults can do nature scavenger hunts, art projects,...
'Spark in Central Park'
Crash scene on County Road 34.
Crash investigation in Dodge County
Recyling Center save, Darian Leddy reports
Mason City police investigating human remains found