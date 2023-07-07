‘Spark in Central Park’ outdoor learning series kicks off Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –SPARK, the Children’s Museum of Rochester, and Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA) are partnering together to provide free, interactive outdoor play and learning.

For the next six Saturdays, kids and adults can do nature scavenger hunts, art projects, obstacles courses and more at Central Park in the heart of downtown.

The goal is to promote being active in nature and provide an interactive experience for the whole family.

The first learning session is Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

This exciting event runs through August 12.

