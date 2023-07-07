Sheriff: Alcohol may have been a factor in Dodge County head-on crash

Crash scene on County Road 34.
Crash scene on County Road 34.
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEAR DODGE CENTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a head-on crash in Dodge County.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), alcohol may have been a factor.

It happened around 11:35 p.m. Thursday in the 15,000 block of County Road 34 (Old Highway 14) west of Dodge Center.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found one person in the road and began patient care. That person was identified as Milelio Pastrana, 34, who was then turned over to the Dodge Center Ambulance crew. Mayo One took Pastrana to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys with serious/life threatening injuries.

The people inside the other vehicle, a GMC Sierra pickup truck, driven by Paige Floen, 24, appeared to have minor injuries.

DCSO’s initial report showed Floen was stopped on the eastbound shoulder facing westbound getting mail from her mailbox when Pastrana’s car crashed into her.

Due to the severity of injuries and potential for criminal charges, the Minnesota State Patrol was requested to help reconstruct the crash scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Claremont Fire Department and Dodge Center Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

