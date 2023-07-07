Rochester man’s wallet stolen after leaving apartment window open

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Police are warning residents to close their windows when not at home to prevent burglaries.

According to Rochester Police Department, early Thursday evening, in the 48-hundred block of 16th Avenue Northwest, a 31-year-old man left his apartment at 5 p.m. and returned less than two hours later.

He came home to discover his window screen had been damaged and removed.

His wallet was missing from his desk but nothing else was taken.

