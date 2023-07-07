Rochester man’s wallet stolen after leaving apartment window open

Rochester man’s wallet stolen after leaving apartment window open
Rochester man’s wallet stolen after leaving apartment window open(mgn)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Police are warning residents to close their windows when not at home to prevent burglaries.

According to Rochester Police Department, early Thursday evening, in the 48-hundred block of 16th Avenue Northwest, a 31-year-old man left his apartment at 5 p.m. and returned less than two hours later.

He came home to discover his window screen had been damaged and removed.

His wallet was missing from his desk but nothing else was taken.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search and Rescue efforts in Hager City
Authorities identify three swimmers pulled from Mississippi River
Cheap Charlie's closing in Rochester
Cheap Charlie’s owners announce they are selling
Mason City police investigating human remains found
An assault with a hammer occurred late Wednesday night at the grocery store.
Assault with hammer occurred at Cub Foods Wednesday night
Motorcycle vs. SUV accident
One person injured after motorcycle vs. SUV crash

Latest News

Dover man seriously injured after tree falls on him
Dover man seriously injured after tree falls on him
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia,...
Trump blasts DeSantis in Iowa, says GOP rival ‘despises’ the state’s ethanol
Lorrie Morgan
Lorrie Morgan to perform at Mayo Civic Center
Lyndsey Loken of Blondies Butcher Shop
Chopping it up at Blondies Butcher Shop