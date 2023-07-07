Pine Island’s Anders Larson makes PGA Tour Debut

SILVIS, Ill. (KTTC) – Pine Island graduate and MSHSL state golf champion, Anders Larson, made his PGA Tour debut in the John Deere Classic. Larson qualified for the event Monday.

His day started on the par five, tenth hole. Larson birdied. Overall, Larson ended the first round T115. He shot 72 (+1) at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

“I putted extremely well,” stated Larson. “I had a couple of ones I should’ve had like the one-and-a-half footer, but that happens you know it’s just golf... I think if I have a good ball-striking day tomorrow, the putter’s where it needs to be, and I think I’d have a run at making the cut.”

Larson is nineteen years young, and the city of Pine Island and those that have supported and followed Larson through PIZM (Pine Island/Zumbro-Mazeppa) golf to Tennessee Tech, and now the PGA.

“To be 19 and to make it into a field like this of top players in the world, we always knew he had the talent,” said Mike Adelsman, Pine Island Golf Course Professional/GM. “To do it this quickly that’s a whole other thing. He’s already done miracles. We hope for the best. he can do it I know he can do it. It’s golf you know some days are good, some days are bad we hope he has a couple of good ones and gets that cut.”

Larson’s tee time for round two is 8:46 a.m.

