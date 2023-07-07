One taken into custody after stabbing in Mason City

One taken into custody after stabbing in Mason City
One taken into custody after stabbing in Mason City(Chris O'Sullivan / MGN / MGN MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – The Mason City Police Department and Mason City Fire Department responded to a report of a stabbing Friday afternoon.

According to MCPD, the report was that one person had been stabbed outside of Northside Liquor at 12:56 p.m.

Officers and Medics arrived on scene and provided immediate medical care and transport.

A description of a suspect vehicle and driver was broadcast to officers.

A short time later, an officer found the suspect vehicle a short distance away. The vehicle was stopped and the suspect was identified and taken into custody.

Following the investigation of the incident, Elgin S. Richmond, 43, of Mason City was charged with Willful Injury – a class D felony. He is currently in custody at the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

The victim remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the stabbing or who may have witnessed it is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search and Rescue efforts in Hager City
Authorities identify three swimmers pulled from Mississippi River
Cheap Charlie's closing in Rochester
Cheap Charlie’s owners announce they are selling
Mason City police investigating human remains found
An assault with a hammer occurred late Wednesday night at the grocery store.
Assault with hammer occurred at Cub Foods Wednesday night
Motorcycle vs. SUV accident
One person injured after motorcycle vs. SUV crash

Latest News

IN BLOOMINGTON, MN
Gov. Walz highlights investments in chips, semiconductors
Blondies Butcher Shop
Chopping it up at Blondies Butcher Shop
Lorrie Morgan
Lorrie Morgan to perform at Mayo Civic Center
Electronic Pull Tab
Minnesota law to prohibit ‘open all’ feature in electronic pull tabs
Gift of Life Gold Tournament
Gift of Life Golf Tournament