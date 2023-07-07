One taken into custody after stabbing in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – The Mason City Police Department and Mason City Fire Department responded to a report of a stabbing Friday afternoon.

According to MCPD, the report was that one person had been stabbed outside of Northside Liquor at 12:56 p.m.

Officers and Medics arrived on scene and provided immediate medical care and transport.

A description of a suspect vehicle and driver was broadcast to officers.

A short time later, an officer found the suspect vehicle a short distance away. The vehicle was stopped and the suspect was identified and taken into custody.

Following the investigation of the incident, Elgin S. Richmond, 43, of Mason City was charged with Willful Injury – a class D felony. He is currently in custody at the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

The victim remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the stabbing or who may have witnessed it is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

