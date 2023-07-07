Minnesota law to prohibit ‘open all’ feature in electronic pull tabs

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new Minnesota law plans to ban the “open all” feature in electronic pull tabs. This will be put into effect beginning 2025.

Traditional paper pull tabs only allow players to reveal their symbols individually. The “open all” feature in electronic pull tabs allows players to reveal rows of symbols at once.

The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community supports removing this feature because they say the action is similar to a slot machine.

Bar owners and charities in the state who benefit from e-pull tab revenue say this change could result in fewer people playing.

“They bring a lot to small businesses. They generate income for us as well as give back to the community. I own three bars and every single one of them [supports] different organizations. A lot of them are fire departments, which we all know needs money to keep giving back to the community.”

Bar Owner Jody Wiza

