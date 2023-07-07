Midwest Access is working out at Kratos Athletic Center

By Silentia Slaboch
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Trainers at Kratos Athletic Center say it is on a mission to provide powerlifting, strongman, and strength training for all fitness levels.

The gym offers many membership packages that include 24/7 gym access, online coaching, and student-athlete training for those 16 years and older.

If you would like to check out the gym and its many services, click here for more details.

