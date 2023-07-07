Mason City Police Department releases details on human remains found

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – Police in Mason City are investigating human remains that were found Thursday afternoon.

At 2:10 p.m., the Mason City Police Department responded to a report of found human remains in the 200 block of 7th Street NE.

Officers arrived on scene and confirmed the initial report after being directed to the location by the reporting party. An investigation was made at the scene with the assistance of the Medical Examiner.

Due to decomposition, officials have not been able to make identification of the remains. They are working with the State Medical Examiner’s Officer to obtain additional information that could assist with identification.

Police do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community.

MCPD released some information that may help identifying the remains. The description is as follows: male – race unknown, approximately 20-40 years of age, approximate height of 5′6″ to 5′10″ and weighing approximately 170 pounds. The male is dressed in green jogger sweat pants, a black tank top, and wearing black and red Nike brand tennis shoes. In addition, there was an Ace-wrap bandage on the man’s left ankle.

Anyone with information about this case or who has information that may be useful in identifying the remains is asked to call the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

