Gov. Walz highlights investments in chips, semiconductors

IN BLOOMINGTON, MN
IN BLOOMINGTON, MN(Fox9 MN)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz visited Bloomington-based Polar Semiconductor on Friday, highlighting the Minnesota-based company’s efforts in the chip manufacturing field.

“The idea of the cluster of innovation, especially around chip technology and some of the fabrication is part of Minnesota’s DNA,” said the Governor.

Walz touted the $500M dollar MN Forward Fund, an investment into the MN Department of Employment and Economic Development, or DEED, designed to match federal investments in private sector ventures.

“I’m proud to say that the Minnesota legislature with the help of the folks here, we were able to leverage every single penny on the transportation, the infrastructure, the broadband, and the chips dollars and the things we’re going to need,” he said.

More specifically, half of that funding is available for chips manufacturers like Polar. Federally available funding could help the company and others like it double their output.

“$250M of it is earmarked for the semiconductor industry, so we are poised for even greater growth in an industry that is already doing great things,” said Commissioner of DEED Matt Varilek.

Varilek explained that the investment, alongside a federal match, will give Minnesota-based manufacturers a leg up and a unique place in the growing chips industry.

“We know that over time, our share of global production has declined. We have innovative companies right here in Minnesota that are equipped to address that issue,” Varilek says.

The degree to which that money can be used will be determined by the federal funding process.

Polar Semiconductor’s President and COO Surya Iyer explained that the application process for federal grants could take time, but they’re excited to be part of the process in the meantime.

“It is a little bit murkier on how long the Chips Program Office, or CPO is going to take to make those decisions,” said Iyer.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search and Rescue efforts in Hager City
Authorities identify three swimmers pulled from Mississippi River
Cheap Charlie's closing in Rochester
Cheap Charlie’s owners announce they are selling
Mason City police investigating human remains found
An assault with a hammer occurred late Wednesday night at the grocery store.
Assault with hammer occurred at Cub Foods Wednesday night
Motorcycle vs. SUV accident
One person injured after motorcycle vs. SUV crash

Latest News

Midwest Access visits the Gunderson House
Blondies Butcher Shop
Chopping it up at Blondies Butcher Shop
Lorrie Morgan
Lorrie Morgan to perform at Mayo Civic Center
Electronic Pull Tab
Minnesota law to prohibit ‘open all’ feature in electronic pull tabs