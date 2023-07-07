Dover man seriously injured after tree falls on him

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DOVER, Minn. (KTTC) – A man was seriously hurt in Dover Thursday night after a tree fell on him.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, a 60-year-old man was doing some tree removal work for the city of Dover on 7th Street Southwest when the accident occurred.

A nearby man heard the chainsaw stop and went to go see if something was wrong when he found the man laying face down in the ditch with a tree on top of him.

Mayo One airlifted the man to Saint Marys.

He is currently stable but in critical condition.

