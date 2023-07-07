Crash investigation in Dodge County

NEAR DODGE CENTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Authorities are investigating a crash on Old Highway 14, now County Road 34, west of Dodge Center.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday on County Road 34 near 150th Avenue.

Multiple first responders were called to the scene.

Crash scene on County Road 34. (KTTC)

Right now we don’t know how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone was injured.

We have reached out to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story, stay with KTTC for the latest.

