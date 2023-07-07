Chopping it up at Blondies Butcher Shop

WANAMINGO, Minn. (KTTC) – Lindsey Fulton, owner of Blondies Butcher Shop, is one of a few female butchers in town.

Blondies offers a full-service catering menu that includes everything from Bar B Que to her locally sourced meats.

Lyndsey bought the shop 11 years ago, and she hasn’t done so quietly. You can’t miss the pink shop located at 95 Main St.,

Wanamingo, MN or give them a call at 507-824-2279.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.