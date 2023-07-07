Albert Lea man faces homicide charges in death of child

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – A child’s death in Albert Lea was ruled a homicide Friday by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

On July 6, 2023, the Albert Lea Police Department and Fire Rescue were dispatched to 504 James Ave. at 11:43 a.m. in support of a 2-year-old child reported as unresponsive. It was indicated that the child had fallen down the apartment stairs.

Upon arrival, responders determined that the child was breathing. The child was later identified as 2-year-old Ahziyas Bellemy Solo-Dampha.

The child’s mother informed officers that she did not know what happened, as she had just returned home from work. She said her boyfriend, Austin Navarro, 24, was home with the 2-year-old and an infant.

Fire Rescue observed Navarro leaving the scene with an infant.

Albert Lea police officers pursued Navarro, conducted a traffic stop, and arrested him for driving after revocation and child endangerment. He was transported to the Freeborn County Adult Detention Center.

First responders provided medical care to the child and transported him via Mayo Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health Center in Albert Lea, where he later succumbed to injuries.

A suspicious death investigation ensued.

On Friday morning, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide, caused by blunt force trauma.

Authorities are seeking additional charges against Navarro in support of the homicide, including second-degree murder.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.