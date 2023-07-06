Wabasha Athletic Complex relocation city plan breaks ground Thursday afternoon

By Kendall Schears
Published: Jul. 6, 2023
WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) –Southeast Minnesotans will have more opportunities to be active during all seasons.

The city of Wabasha, its park board and a community-led steering committee will break ground on its new athletic field complex Thursday afternoon.

Relocated behind city hall, the $2.1 million project includes:

  • New softball and baseball fields
  • A hockey and skating rink
  • Year-round warming house
  • A basketball court
  • Pickleball and tennis courts.

There’s also a capital campaign underway to raise half a million dollars in community donations to complete the 7.5 acre project.

The groundbreaking is happening at 1 p.m.

The city hopes to have the new complex finished by the end of this year or early next year.

