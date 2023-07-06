Wabasha Athletic Complex relocation city plan breaks ground Thursday afternoon

WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) –Southeast Minnesotans will have more opportunities to be active during all seasons.

The city of Wabasha, its park board and a community-led steering committee will break ground on its new athletic field complex Thursday afternoon.

Relocated behind city hall, the $2.1 million project includes:

New softball and baseball fields

A hockey and skating rink

Year-round warming house

A basketball court

Pickleball and tennis courts.

There’s also a capital campaign underway to raise half a million dollars in community donations to complete the 7.5 acre project.

The groundbreaking is happening at 1 p.m.

The city hopes to have the new complex finished by the end of this year or early next year.

