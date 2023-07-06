Rochester Flower and Garden Club to host community-wide tours

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Flower and Garden Club will host community-wide tours on Saturday.

The Tour is the club’s way of giving back to the community by highlighting six beautiful private gardens in the area and featuring local artisans, musicians, and various gardening educational organizations.

The tours are Saturday, July 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ticket Sales run from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and can be purchased for $15 at Heintz SMART Gardens across from the Olmsted Community Hospital off of 19th Avenue SE. 18 years and younger are free.

