Recycling center staff and first responders help save man’s life

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It was a typical Saturday morning on May 6 at the Olmsted County Recycling Center when an employee came across something startling.

“One of our staff members will find the customer out near his car just behind us in the car here unresponsive,” Environmental Resources communication specialist Anthony Wittmer said.

The staff member and the rest of the crew acted quickly, calling 911 and grabbing the building’s AED.

“The AED machine itself did have audio and visual instruction on how to use it and make sure you’re using it correctly,” Wittmer said.

AEDs help people who have a sudden cardiac arrest, which occurs when the heart suddenly stops beating regularly.

“Those devices will deliver a shock to the heart and that helps get the heart pumping again,” SE MN Red Cross executive director Melanie Tschida said.

As Wittmer said, the AED actually tells the user exactly what to do when using it.

“As a person who might be responding, it makes me feel better knowing that there’s this device that’s so technically advanced,” Tschida said.

Red Cross in Rochester trains several individuals and organizations in first aid.

“We spend so much time with our coworkers, so we want the people that we work with to also know what to do in case of an emergency,” Tschida said.

In the past Tschida says AEDs used to be thousands of dollars, but now it costs around just a thousand.

“The fact that it’s gotten less expensive and smarter has allowed a lot of organizations to say well this makes sense,” Tschida said.

But it takes a team who knows how to use this equipment to help save a life.

“We’re really so grateful and thankful to have such an amazing staff here at the recycling center. We’re really very thankful for the first responders for arriving on the scene so quickly,” Wittmer said.

The man who collapsed at the recycling center is on the road to recovery. He got to visit the staff members who helped save his life.

