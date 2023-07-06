One person injured after motorcycle vs. SUV crash

Motorcycle vs. SUV accident
Motorcycle vs. SUV accident(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department responded to a crash Thursday morning for a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

According to RPD, first responders were called to the scene on West Circle Drive and Wilder Road Northwest just before 10 a.m.

RPD says one person is awake and breathing but injured.

At this time there is no word on any charges being filed.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search and recovery boat
UPDATE: Two adult males, 17-year-old female missing north of Red Wing
Search and Rescue efforts in Hager City
Authorities identify one of the swimmers pulled from Mississippi River
Boy on bike struck by SUV in SE Rochester
Boy on bike struck by SUV in SE Rochester
3 tubers injured after boating accident in Albert Lea
3 tubers injured after boating accident in Albert Lea
Fire destroys home in Kasson
UPDATE: Fire destroys Kasson home on Fourth of July

Latest News

KTTC News Now
KTTC News Now
Zach Fuller on KTTC News Now set
WATCH: Canadian officials update wildfires that continue to send smoke towards Minnesota
Aaron Simmons
Country singer Aaron Simmons releases new album