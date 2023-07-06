One person injured after motorcycle vs. SUV crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department responded to a crash Thursday morning for a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

According to RPD, first responders were called to the scene on West Circle Drive and Wilder Road Northwest just before 10 a.m.

RPD says one person is awake and breathing but injured.

At this time there is no word on any charges being filed.

