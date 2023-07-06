Missing teen with autism: Jaionna Ivey

The Fridley Police Department is attempting to locate a missing juvenile, Jaionna Ivey, age 16.
The Fridley Police Department is attempting to locate a missing juvenile, Jaionna Ivey, age 16.(KEYC)
By Ali Reed
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fridley Police Department is attempting to locate a missing juvenile, Jaionna Ivey, age 16.

Jaionna was last seen wearing a black hoodie and pink shorts with white crocs. She is Autistic and suffers from a Traumatic Brain Injury. Jaionna has had limited social media contact with her family since she was reported missing June 10. But despite an exhaustive investigation over the past few weeks, authorities have not located her.

If you have seen Jaionna Ivey or know her whereabouts, please contact the Fridley Police Departmentat 763-572-3629, Anoka County Dispatch at 763-427-1212 or call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search and Rescue efforts in Hager City
Authorities identify three swimmers pulled from Mississippi River
Cheap Charlie's closing in Rochester
Cheap Charlie’s owners announce they are selling
Mason City police investigating human remains found
An assault with a hammer occurred late Wednesday night at the grocery store.
Assault with hammer occurred at Cub Foods Wednesday night
Motorcycle vs. SUV accident
One person injured after motorcycle vs. SUV crash

Latest News

Mason City Police Department
Mason City Police Department releases details on human remains found
Crash scene on County Road 34.
Sheriff: Alcohol may have been a factor in Dodge County head-on crash
For the next 6 Saturdays, kids and adults can do nature scavenger hunts, art projects,...
‘Spark in Central Park’ outdoor learning series kicks off Saturday
For the next 6 Saturdays, kids and adults can do nature scavenger hunts, art projects,...
'Spark in Central Park'
Crash scene on County Road 34.
Crash investigation in Dodge County