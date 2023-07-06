Missing teen with autism: Jaionna Ivey

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fridley Police Department is attempting to locate a missing juvenile, Jaionna Ivey, age 16.

Jaionna was last seen wearing a black hoodie and pink shorts with white crocs. She is Autistic and suffers from a Traumatic Brain Injury. Jaionna has had limited social media contact with her family since she was reported missing June 10. But despite an exhaustive investigation over the past few weeks, authorities have not located her.

If you have seen Jaionna Ivey or know her whereabouts, please contact the Fridley Police Departmentat 763-572-3629, Anoka County Dispatch at 763-427-1212 or call 9-1-1.

