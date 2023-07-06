Mild temps this week; Sparse rain chances

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have a bright, pleasant, and overall fantastic weather day ahead of us thanks to Canadian high pressure that is settling in from the north. Expect a mostly sunny sky throughout the day and high temperatures this afternoon in the low and mid-70s. We’re getting a preview of a typical mid-September day. A light northwest breeze ahead of that high pressure will continue to work to draw in the dry, crisp air from the northern Plains.

We'll enjoy sunny skies all day with mild high temps in the 70s. (KTTC)

It's going to be an absolutely gorgeous day to spend time at Thursdays Downtown in Rochester! (KTTC)

We’re in for another crisp and cool night tonight. Under clear skies, temperatures will fall into the 60s during the evening and overnight lows will be in the low 50s. A few spots may briefly dip into the 40s before sunrise Friday.

There will be a few chances for isolated showers over the next several days. (KTTC)

Rochester has moved into the Severe Drought category on the USDA Drought Monitor. The rainfall deficit this season stands at more than four inches. (KTTC)

A storm system from the west will spread thin cloud cover across the area on Friday and there will be a chance of isolated showers in the mid and late afternoon. A few thunderstorms may develop in the evening, but overall it will be hit-or-miss activity in the area. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with a light southwest breeze.

Rainfall in the coming days will be light. In most cases, less than half an inch of rainfall can be expected. (KTTC)

Saturday will start with a few leftover showers in the area on the backside of the departing storm system. Expect partly sunny skies for the bulk of the day with light winds and comfortable temperatures. Afternoon readings will be in the upper 70s.

Warmer air will begin to build northward into the region on Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day and a light westerly breeze. High temperatures will be in the low 80s, typical for early July.

High temps will be very mild over the next week. There will be chances of isolated showers on Friday and early next week. (KTTC)

There will be chances for isolated showers and a few thunderstorms late in the day Monday and again Tuesday next week. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s on Monday with readings in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees for the remainder of the week, so the mild trend will continue to dominate our weather picture for much of the week.

High temps will be in the 70s for most of the week. Temps will be a little warmer in the upcoming week. (KTTC)

